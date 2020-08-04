HSE web portal on disability day services now live

Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte TD has welcomed the publication of a HSE web portal providing details of when disability day services will reopen.

The portal provides information on the services opening in each CHO by location and details the number of service users that will use the location on a daily basis.

The Minister said “The web portal is now live and represents another milestone reached along the path to resuming day services for people with a disability. This has been one of my key priorities since taking office a month ago and I’m glad progress has been made with getting services open as soon as is safely possible.

“Some service users have been frustrated by not knowing when they would be returning so I am pleased that there will now be greater certainty for people with disabilities and their families around when their day service will resume.

“The majority of services will be opening during August and early September. I want to thank the HSE and disability service providers for gathering this data for the web portal, which will be updated as more information becomes available.”

The web portal is now available at www.hse.ie/newdirections.