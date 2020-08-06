Famine 1848 Walk takes place this year in difficult Covid-19 circumstances

This year’s Famine 1848 Walk in Ballingarry took place in the difficult circumstances of the current Coronavirus Pandemic.

The local organising committee were determined that the Walk which takes place every year on the last Saturday in July should not go unmarked but it was intentionally not widely publicised so as not to draw a crowd.

Nonetheless, in heavy rain, good numbers turned out demonstrating the spirit of Ballingarry and The Commons which embodies the Irish sense of nation and the determination never to be bowed down no matter what happens.

The Walk commemorates the million people who died in the Famine, the million who fled into exile, and the 1848 Rising which took place in Ballingarry during it.

The Famine was a public health crisis on a vastly greater scale than the one we face now.

The Walk was held in a socially distanced fashion which was only momentarily broken so that some photographs could be taken.

It set out from the National Flag monument in the village of The Commons but did not go onto the Famine Warhouse 1848 site. In the interests of public health, the national heritage site has been closed by the Office of Public Works since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The planned Walk Leader was held up in Australia due to the Coronavirus and his place was taken by Niall O’Connor, a journalist and current government adviser whose family hale from Ballingarry and taught in The Commons.

After the speeches at the entrance gate to the Famine Warhouse, the Walk returned to The Commons on the upper road, a new innovation.

The Walk stopped as it came into the village to salute Anthony Ivors who raised the national flag at the Young Ireland 1848 monument in The Commons for over twenty years, a role which is today undertaken by John Webster, manager of the Famine Warhouse site.

In his address Mr. O'Connor acknowledged that the last few months have been extremely tough as Covid-19 has tested us to our core, making us dig deep to a level that we as a nation thought we would never have to go.

“I look around and see the young people here today. The young people who for so many months have lost out on seeing their friends, on attending school or college - on experiencing the joys of life that us adults have taken for granted.

“But I say this to the young people here today - things will get back to normal. Because none of this was part of the script. None of us thought we would stand here today having seen so many families and indeed friends endure the heartache of a terrible virus that - just a few months ago - nobody in the world knew existed”.

“I think it should remembered that any family who had to suffer the affects of Covid-19, whether physically, emotionally, or through the loss of a loved one - they are still wearing those scars today. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them and will always be with them.

Mr. O'Connnor said the theme of his few words today also extended to the hundreds of thousands of frontline personnel, “to whom we owe so much gratitude”.

“As someone who has been involved in politics for over a decade - both in journalism and working in Government - I have learned the real definition of ‘frontline worker’. I of course remember the early days of Covid-19 - when I sat in the rooms of Government Buildings - then as an adviser to the Minister for Defence - as we mapped out the role that would be played by both our Defence Forces and Civil Defence Force personnel. While I am precluded from going into too much detail, I can tell you that the worst case scenario that we envisaged - and indeed planned for - was both stark and terrifying. It’s something I’ll never forget. Thankfully that scenario never came to pass”.

Nonetheless, he said, the personnel in the Army, Air Corps, Naval Service and Civil Defence played a pivotal role in conjunction with the likes of our heroic doctors, nurses, nursing home staff and An Garda Síochána - women and men who put their lives on hold, and indeed on the line, so that we didn’t experience the type of hardship and pain that our European neigbours sadly did.

“Former Taoiseach and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who is a previous visitor to the Famine Warhouse - was right when he said ‘not all heroes wear capes’.

“But I’d like to go a step further today. The definition of ‘frontline worker’ has changed drastically as a result of Covid-19. The term ‘frontline worker’, in my view, applies to so many different professions, especially due to this deadly virus.

“From the farmer, the meat factory worker, the pharmacist, the local butcher, the delivery driver, the care assistant, the teacher educating our young people over the internet, the supermarket worker, the civil servant going into the office every day to ensure our crucial public services could continue to operate. These are also all frontline workers - and there are many more I haven’t mentioned.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this was a national effort for a national cause - a coming together so that we could all all get through Covid-19. The cape, as referred to by Leo Varadkar, was draped over entire professions, entire industries, and entire communities - like the one I find myself in today.

“That cape also applies to the person who checked in on their elderly neighbour, the person who decided to put aside a few hours to volunteer, the woman or man or child who did their very best to ensure their community would not fall foul to this awful virus.

Mr. O' Connor added “And on that note, I think it’s apt to cite this quote from the late US President John F. Kennedy:

When he said of the Irish: “And no nation large or small, can be indifferent to the fate of others, near or far. We are one human family. And this one planet is our home.”

“Like the wild geese, you are not content to sit by your fireside, when others are in need of your help.”