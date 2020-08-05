Oh Happy Days are here again for Family Resource Centre in Tipperary

We are back in the Three Drive Resource Centre working remotely at present.

Our After School Club has been running with camps for the past few weeks, taking juniors and seniors on alternative days.

Thanks to Tipperary Football Club for kindly allowing us the use of their pitch for outside activities for the children, it has been a godsend.

The children participated in activities such as yoga, egg & spoon, three legged race, tree hugging, bird watching, painting and lots more. The children are delighted to be back after such a long time away from school and after school club.

We will continue with camps for another two weeks.

Three Hugging at the Summer Camp

BIODIVERSITY CLASS

We also have a biodiversity class, eight weeks on Thursday from 10 to 12 noon. Social destining adhered to. This takes place in the area of the Three Drives Resource Centre, beside Dundrum Drive and is kindly sponsored by Tipperary ETB.