Tipperary GAA - All the county hurling fixtures for this weekend

IMPORTANT HURLING WEEKEND IN TIPPERARY

Tipperary GAA - All the county hurling fixtures for this weekend

Seamus Callanan, Drom/Inch and Tipperary

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields. Referee: Fergal Horgan

FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 2

Borrisokane, 19:00, Kildangan V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Conor Doyle

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

County SHC Group 3 Round 2

Templemore, 15:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey-Borris. Referee: Sean Everard

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 2

Nenagh 15:00 Ballina V Templederry Kenyons. Referee: Kieran Delaney

County SHC Group 4 Round 2

Nenagh, 19:00, Borris-Ileigh V Burgess. Referee: Philip Kelly

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Toomevara. Referee: Michael Kennedy

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Ballingarry V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Sean Lonergan

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 2

Golden 19:00 Mullinahone V Newport. Referee: David Ryan

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Littleton, 19:00, Moyne/Templetuohy V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paul Guinan

Templederry, 19:00, Ballinahinch V Drom-Inch. Referee: Alan Tierney

County IHC Group 2 Round 2

Kilcommon, 19:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Borrisokane. Referee: John Lillis

New Inn, 19:00, Carrick Davins V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Tom Loughnane

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

County IHC Group 3 Round 2

Newport, 12:00, Cappawhite V Shannon Rovers. Referee: Michael Murphy

County SHC Group 1 Round 2

Cloughjordan, 14:00, Roscrea V Kildangan. Referee: Peter Carroll

County SHC Group 2 Round 2

Clonoulty, 14:00, Holycross/Ballycahill V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: John O’Grady

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 2

Dolla, 14:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Portroe. Referee: Phil Ryan

County SHC Group 1 Round 2

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 15:00 JK Brackens V Drom-Inch. Referee: John Dooley

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield, 15:00, Killenaule V Carrick Swan. Referee: Noel Cosgrave

County IHC Group 3 Round 2

Cahir, 15:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Ballybacon/Grange. Referee: John Butler

County IHC Group 4 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel, 15:00, Golden- Kilfeacle V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 2

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30 Silvermines V St Mary's. Referee: Mark Jordan

County SHC Group 2 Round 2

Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Kevin Jordan

Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 2

Templederry 19:00 Clonakenny V Sean Treacys. Referee: Tom Mc Grath

County IHC Group 4 Round 2

Holycross, 19:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moneygall. Referee: Paddy Ivors