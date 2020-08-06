Tipperary GAA - All the county hurling fixtures for this weekend
IMPORTANT HURLING WEEKEND IN TIPPERARY
Seamus Callanan, Drom/Inch and Tipperary
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Thurles Sarsfields. Referee: Fergal Horgan
FBD Insurance Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 2
Borrisokane, 19:00, Kildangan V Lorrha-Dorrha. Referee: Conor Doyle
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
County SHC Group 3 Round 2
Templemore, 15:00, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey-Borris. Referee: Sean Everard
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 2
Nenagh 15:00 Ballina V Templederry Kenyons. Referee: Kieran Delaney
County SHC Group 4 Round 2
Nenagh, 19:00, Borris-Ileigh V Burgess. Referee: Philip Kelly
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Upperchurch-Drombane V Toomevara. Referee: Michael Kennedy
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Ballingarry V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Sean Lonergan
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 2
Golden 19:00 Mullinahone V Newport. Referee: David Ryan
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Littleton, 19:00, Moyne/Templetuohy V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paul Guinan
Templederry, 19:00, Ballinahinch V Drom-Inch. Referee: Alan Tierney
County IHC Group 2 Round 2
Kilcommon, 19:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Borrisokane. Referee: John Lillis
New Inn, 19:00, Carrick Davins V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Referee: Tom Loughnane
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
County IHC Group 3 Round 2
Newport, 12:00, Cappawhite V Shannon Rovers. Referee: Michael Murphy
County SHC Group 1 Round 2
Cloughjordan, 14:00, Roscrea V Kildangan. Referee: Peter Carroll
County SHC Group 2 Round 2
Clonoulty, 14:00, Holycross/Ballycahill V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: John O’Grady
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 2 Round 2
Dolla, 14:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Portroe. Referee: Phil Ryan
County SHC Group 1 Round 2
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 15:00 JK Brackens V Drom-Inch. Referee: John Dooley
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 1 Round 2
Clonmel Sportsfield, 15:00, Killenaule V Carrick Swan. Referee: Noel Cosgrave
County IHC Group 3 Round 2
Cahir, 15:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Ballybacon/Grange. Referee: John Butler
County IHC Group 4 Round 2
Leahy Park Cashel, 15:00, Golden- Kilfeacle V Gortnahoe-Glengoole. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 4 Round 2
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30 Silvermines V St Mary's. Referee: Mark Jordan
County SHC Group 2 Round 2
Semple Stadium, Thurles, 19:00 Clonoulty/Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg. Referee: Kevin Jordan
Seamus O Riain Cup Group 3 Round 2
Templederry 19:00 Clonakenny V Sean Treacys. Referee: Tom Mc Grath
County IHC Group 4 Round 2
Holycross, 19:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Moneygall. Referee: Paddy Ivors
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on