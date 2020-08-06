Progress made on provision of social housing in Tipperary town and Cahir

Progress is being made on major housing schemes in Tipperary Town and Cahir.

Members of the Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District were told that social housing new builds in both towns would be completed next year.

Nicola Keating, Executive Engineer, told members that the 28 houses in Knockanrawley, Tipperary and the ten houses in Abbey Street, Cahir will be completed next year. She said there had been a delay on the Knockanrawley scheme when two months was lost but she expected the houses to be ready early in the second half of the year.

The Cahir houses would be ready in mid-2021.

The 43 new houses in An Duiche, Tipperary were at turnkey stage.

She also updated members on schemes in Bansha and Donohill.

The fourteen Bansha houses were at Part 8 stage and preparations were being made for the display of scheme information.

Four, six or eight houses would be provided in Donohill and that was also at Part 8 display stage, it was revealed.

The meeting was told there were 870 approved applicants for houses in the Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir

Municipal District.

