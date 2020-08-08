Tipperary councillors slam 'unacceptable' service from Irish Water



Irish Water has come under fire for forcing up to eighty householders to live with a boil water notice for nine months.

“This is totally unacceptable,” Cllr AnneMarie Ryan told a meeting of Tipperary/Cahsel/Cahir Municipal District.

The issue concerns people living in the Golden and Thomastown areas that rely on the Galtee Regional Water Supply.

Cllr Ryan told the meeting that the notice came into effect nine months ago and had caused hardship and annoyance to those affected.

‘This has been going on for too long.

“We have to put pressure on Irish Water to sort this out as a matter of urgency,” said Cllr Ryan. She said residents had been on to her expressing their frustration.

She said the boil water notice affected a woman who had to look after a new born baby and the notice was also causing major problems for a nurse who was unable to use her washing machine.

Her motion calling on Tipperary County Council to write to Irish Water demanding action on the matter received widespread support.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said he had been on to Irish Water for months about the problem.

“It is not going to be fixed because there is no indication from Irish Water that it will be fixed,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

The Fine Gael councillor criticised his party colleague Phil Hogan for creating the entity that is Irish Water.

Cllr Fitzgerald said he made a mistake in supporting Irish Water initially but said the set up of Irish Water was “handled badly from day one”.

Irish Water was broke, said Cllr Fitzgerald because some people were not prepared to pay for water and there was no funds available to do work underground.

He said Irish Water was not fit for purpose and he called for Irish Water to be brought before the Public Accounts Committee.

“We are being fobbed off for too long.

“If the county council still had control that situation would have been sorted out long ago,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

“At times the water coming out of the taps is disgusting.

“It is nothing short of disgraceful to be nine months on a boil water notice,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

Cllr Marie Murphy said she did not hold out much hope of a solution to the problem.

She reminded members that people in the Skeeheenarinka area were on a boil water notice for eight years.

“It was disgraceful that Irish Water did not want to even engage with elected representatives,” she added at the meeting.

Cllr Tony Black said Irish Water were a law unto themselves and dealing with them was extremely frustrating.

He told members that there were a number of difficulties with water supply in Tipperary Town and in particular on the Galbally Road and in Pearse Park.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said you could list similar problems with water supplies all over the county.

“Irish Water is a conglomerate gone mad. The sooner responsibility for water is returned to the county council the better,” said Cllr Kennedy.

