Volunteers set for a 24 hour fast and sleep out in aid of Irish Cancer Society

While Covid-19 may have put a halt to Ireland’s longest running coffee day, the group behind the record making fundraiser are determined to play their part in aid of the Irish Cancer Society by taking to the great outdoors for a 24 hour fast and sleep out on August 15.

Since 2015 cancer survivor Mike O’Donoghue from Dromlara, Pallasgreen has welcomed hundreds of visitors to his home for a marathon coffee morning every March, raising thousands of euros to support the charities vital services.

Last year over 430 patrons passed through the doors of Mike’s kitchen with buses and cars travelling from all over Munster to support the first-of-its-kind fundraiser which saw visitors arrive en masse at his home from 7am with the last supporter to leave in the early hours the following morning.

Hundreds of cups of tea were made and cakes, buns and tarts consumed while Mike and his team of Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell, Aine Looby, Ellie Phelan and Sarah Dillon raised more than €7,300 in the process.

Due to celebrate his sixth coffee day last March, Mike’s event, like so many others, was postponed as the country faced weeks of uncertainty in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Down but not out, Mike made preemptive plans about holding his coffee day in September however concerns about coronavirus remained.

“For us, the day is all about enjoying good company, tea and a chat and it wouldn’t work with social distancing measures in place. We were worried then that people might be afraid to attend or if there were clusters of cases you don’t want anyone to be at risk either so there were a lot of elements we had to think about and address,” explains Mike from his kitchen as he finalises details for next weekend’s event.

Determined not to let his coffee day plans slide, a spot of spring cleaning planted the seed for his latest fundraising challenge.

“A t-shirt from last year’s event fell out of the hotpress and I saw the words “we won’t give up until cancer does” and I decided there and then we wouldn’t let 2020 get the better of us.”

Spurred on by the powerful slogan Mike began formulating plans for a 24 hour fast and sleep out on the hill of Nicker.

A quick phone call explaining his idea to his team of volunteers resulted in a resounding ‘yes’ and a date was set.

“The ICS was on board straight away and we decided to set up a JustGiving page for online donations,” he says adding that donations can also be made on the day at Nicker church to any member of the committee.

In total, the group have raised a staggering €23,345 since the first event was held five years ago.

Mike and his team, consisting of Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell, Aine Looby, Ellie Phelan, Sarah Dillon and Maurice Barrett, will start the 2020 fundraiser by planting daffodil bulbs at Mike’s home in preparation for next year’s coffee morning and after having something to eat, the group will make their way to Nicker and set up camp on the church grounds.

The next morning they will rise for the dawn chorus and set off towards the mass rock.

Each volunteer will also light a candle for different intentions and prayers will be said to mark the 50th anniversary of the Cashel & Emly trip to Lourdes.

“I say it every year but I am continually amazed at the dedication and commitment of this group of young people. They are a very special bunch,” says Mike who was also due to make his 38th trip to Lourdes as a volunteer this summer.

The Irish Cancer Society, which receives just three percent of its funding from the government, relies heavily on public donations and events to provide services such as counselling and night nurses to cancer patients across the country.

For Mike, who has received the all clear from doctors following his bowel cancer diagnosis in 2011, the cause is something close to his heart as he knows all too well how vital these services are.

“There is not one household in Ireland who hasn’t been affected some way by this disease. People have been great to support the coffee morning down through the years and we hope they will back our latest campaign too,” he says.

To support the 24 Hour Fast and Sleep Out in aid of The Irish Cancer Society on August 15/16 visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/24hourfast andsleepout.

The link is also available on Michael O’Donoghues Facebook page or you make a donation on the day in person to any member of the committee.