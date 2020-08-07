Call for Tipperary peacemaker Fr Alec Reid to be honoured with Nenagh mural

A call has been made for Tipperary County Council to honour Nenagh native and peace campaigner Fr Alec Reid.

Cllr Seamus Morris is asking the council to commission a mural for the Nenagh 800 celebrations, dedicated to the late Fr Reid, who he said, was a proud Nenagh man known the world over for his role in the peace process.

“He is affectionately known as ‘The Sagart, Chaplain to the peace process’,” said Cllr Morris.

Fr Reid, a Redemptorist who served in the Clonard Monastary in Belfast for 40 years, died in 2013.

He acted as a mediator between the republican movement and SDLP during efforts to bring about an IRA ceasefire.

Fr Reid is celebrated in a wood sculpture in St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh by Zimbabwean artist Paradzai Havatitye, who has lived in Roscrea for the past 20 years.

The statue depicts Fr Reid giving the Last Rites to a British soldier killed by the IRA in 1988.