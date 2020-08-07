Tipperary gardaí investigating three burglaries on same day in the past week

The gardaí in the Nenagh Division are investigating three home burglaries reported in the district last Thursday, one at Benamore, Roscrea; one at Portroe and one at Carrigahorig.

A dog was injured in the course of the latter incident.

Meanwhile, a boat engine was stolen at Coolbawn over the weekend.

Gardaí are urging boat owners to be particularly wary of boat engine thefts at this time of year.

On Monday last, gardaí recovered a quad bike and trailer that had been stolen in an incident in Borrisoleigh last month.

The stolen property was recovered in the Silvermines area and has been returned to the owner.