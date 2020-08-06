Aldi store in Nenagh to pilot reusable fruit and veg packaging scheme

Aldi customers in Nenagh will be among the first in Ireland to take part in trialling new reusable fruit and vegetable bags made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

From next Monday, August 10, customers can purchase the reusable bags designed to hold fresh fruit and vegetables for just €0.49 per bag at Aldi’s Nenagh store.

According to the company, the breathable and washable bags with a the mesh drawstring are ideal for buying, carrying and storing fresh fruit and vegetables, including heavy or bulky items.

Each bag purchased will benefit the environment in a tangible way, helping to keep more plastic bottles out of landfill and further reducing people’s need for single-use plastic bags.

Aldi is already in the process of removing 10 million single-use produce bags from circulation throughout its store network, replacing these with domestically compostable bags made from pasted corn starch.

The reusable bags will be displayed in store using a dedicated stand, which is also 100% recyclable and made from 30% recycled material. These cardboard stands will be placed next to the produce sections of participating stores, making it easier for customers to see when shopping in the fresh fruit and vegetable aisles.

The company said that the introduction of the trial comes as customer demand for fresh produce continues to prevail as customers seek out healthier lifestyles and rediscover home cooking, especially in recent months. For example, since mid-March when lockdown began, sales of fresh vegetables increased by 8.4%, with the most produce bought in May at 18.8 million units, underscoring the trend for home-cooking from scratch. A total of 68 million units of fresh fruit and veg have been sold over lockdown to date, some 4.8 million units more than the same period last year, an increase of almost 8%.

Niall Slattery, store manager at Aldi’s Nenagh, said: “All the team here at Aldi’s Nenagh store are delighted we were chosen to lead this new trial. Sustainable shopping is something we hear customers talking more and more about, and we’re looking forward to hearing any feedback our customers may have over the coming weeks.”

The trial runs in various locations around the country for an initial four-week period and also includes stores in Carrick-on-Suir, Portumna and Limerick.