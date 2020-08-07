Call for action on out of date scanners in Tipperary

“I am extremely concerned at the attitude that is being shown towards Co Tipperary’s health services upon revelations that CT machines at two hospitals in the county are past their end-of-life date,” said Tipperary TD Martin Browne.

“Following a Sinn Féin parliamentary question, it was revealed that a CT scanner at South Tipperary General Hospital reached its end of life date way back in 2013 and is still being used for back-up purposes.

“It was also confirmed to us that a CT scanner at Nenagh reached its end of life date by 2017.

The Sinn Fein TD said “this continued reliance on old equipment to deliver healthcare services at South Tipperary General Hospital and at Nenagh Hospital is of great concern to me.

“I acknowledge that some equipment can be maintained beyond its-end-of-life, but it does not take long for the supply of replacement parts for these machines to dry up and the machines to not operate as efficiently as possible.

“In both of the cases I have referenced in Co Tipperary, the date by which the supply of replacement parts was to end has passed.

“The Health Minister needs to ensure that this old technology is swiftly phased out of the health service before it becomes dysfunctional and cases further delays in healthcare delivery.

Mr. Browne stated: “When we rely upon old equipment that is no longer being manufactured, we run the risk of reduced capacity if these machines break down, and therefore we need to ensure that this old technology is passed out of the health service as swiftly as possible.

“Only last week the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform told us that the army of well-paid advisors that the government has hired is ‘great value for money’, but apparently having CT scanners inside their life-span is not”, Mr. Browne concluded.