Funds allocated for redesign of Cahir town centre

Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that €633,000 has been allocated to Cahir from the latest round of funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “I welcome that Cahir has been successful in this round of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund. There were only 7 successful projects throughout the country so it is extra special to have Cahir recognised. Almost €633,000 has been approved as 'A Pathway to the Regeneration of Cahir Town Centre'. Led by Tipperary County Council, this project will progress plans for the redesign of the town centre, with a firm focus on showcasing Cahir’s historic character,”

Senator Garret Ahearn said "The funding provided will allow Cahir to be developed to the point that they are ready for construction, assisting with the often significant costs associated with bringing ambitious projects of this type to full readiness,”





