Tipperary gardaí arrest man for suspicious activity at former mining site

The gardaí in Nenagh arrested a male for reportedly acting in a suspicious manner at Magcobar, Silvermines, in the early hours of Thursday, July 30.

The suspect has been charged with trespassing with intent to commit a crime.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating a n incident in which graffifi was drawn on a wall near a playing area at Borrisokane Community College.

The incident is believed to have happened around midnight on July 30.

Street CCTV footage is being examined in an investigation of damage caused to the door of a house on Kenyon St, Nenagh, overnight last Monday week.

And damage was caused to the windows of a car parked at Kilkeary on July 30.