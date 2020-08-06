Thurles Golf Club notes
Liam Fayne RIP
Former member and President, Liam Fayne, passed away on July 22. Club Officials formed a Guard of Honour at his removal to the Cathedral. Liam was a well-respected member of the Club and served as President in 1999. May he rest in peace.
IRISH BOYS
The Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship takes place next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday August 10, 11, 12 in Thurles Golf Club. The BRS will be reserved on Monday and Tuesday until 2pm and until 11am approx. on Wednesday to facilitate play and strict protocols will be put in place by the GUI to conform with Government Covid-19 requirements.
Thurles Golf Club is delighted that Championship golf in the Republic recommences in earnest at our Club with the hosting of the Irish Boys and because of the Government restrictions, the GUI are recommending that numbers attending are limited to those taking an active part in the competition and Club officials and volunteers.
OPEN WEEK
We would like to sincerely thank all our generous Open Week Sponsors – Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelums Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan P.G.A., SHE Boutique, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelums Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.
PIERCE PURCELL
Well done to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Clonmel last Friday to go through to the next round.
JUNIOR CUP
Commiserations to our Junior Cup team who lost out to Ballykisteen 3-2 last Saturday.
BRAY O’BRIEN
The draw for the Bray O’Brien is posted on the noticeboard. First round needs to be played by Sunday August 9.
UPCOMING FIXTURES
Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize – Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 28, 29, 30.
John Stakelums Presidents Prize – Saturday Sunday September 12 and 13.
MEN’S RESULTS
Thursday 23rd July –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Joey Coman (19) 43pts
2nd David Lee, The Heritage GC (8) 41pts (19pts back 9)
3rd Stephen Dwan, Juvenile (16) 41pts (21pts back 9)
Gross Evan Long (1) 35pts
5th Brian Callanan (11) 40pts
C.S.S. 36pts
Sunday July 26 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Aidan Healy (13) 41pts
2nd Ewan Scott (14) 40pts
3rd Jacko Doyle (18) 39pts
4th Francis Stafford (7) 38pts
Gross David Ronayne (1) 37pts
C.S.S. 36pts
Monday July 27 –18 Hole Open Team of Three
1st Donal Duggan (26), John Broderick (21) and Cyril Burke (22) 55pts
2nd Sean Hayes (16), Joe Kenny (16) and Mary Hayes (21) 54pts
3rd Edward O’Gorman (14), Denis Cleary (15) and Eamon O’Gorman (17) 53pts (30 back 9)
4th Lorraine O’Keeffe (14), Dympna Miley (16) and Mairead Clohessy (17) 45pts
Tuesday July 28 –9 Hole Open Singles V-Par
1st Seanie Mockler (13) 3up
2nd John Corbett (7) Level (2up on back 6)
Wednesday July 29 –18 Hole Open Team of Four
1st David Croke (18), Ewan Bourke (15), Eddie O’Gorman (14) and Eoin Collins (16) 104pts
2nd John Dorney (12), Christor Croke (19), Cyril Burke (22) and John Byrne (24) 103pts
3rd Matthew Ryan (9), Jamie Costello (17), David Ryan (19) and Kieran Morris (12) 101pts
4th Brain Lawlor, Nenagh (14), Paddy Harington, Nenagh (20), Darragh Egan, Portumna (12) and Eoin Fitzgibbon, Nenagh (7) 99pts
Thursday July 30 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Patrick Wynn Jone, Roscrea GC (20) 44pts
2nd Matthew Ryan (9) 41pts
3rd Michael Sexton (21) 40pts
Gross Aaron Ryan (-2) 37pts
5th Aidan Healy (12) 38pts
C.S.S. 36pts; Visitors: 34pts
Friday July 31 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Joe Hayes (13) 42pts
2nd Niall O’Carroll, Powerscourt GC (4) 40pts (36 gross, 19 back 9)
3rd David Croke, Juvenile (18) 41pts
4th Matthew Ryan (8) 39pts (19 back 9)
5th Jamie Curtis (15) 39pts
C.S.S. 37pts
Saturday August 1 –18 Hole Open Team of Three Rumble
1st Darren O’Meara (16), Paul Kenny, Slievenamon (9) and Noel Walsh (18) 92pts
2nd Seamus Ryan, Co. Tipperary (17), Jerry Kelly, Templemore (17) and James Devaney, Co. Tipperary (21) 89pts
3rd Marian Finn (8), Annette Boland (10) and Joe Irwin (15) 86pts (50pts back 9)
4th Matt Ryan (7), David Ryan (19) and Jamie Costello (17) 86pts (50pts back 9)
Sunday August 2 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st David Ryan (19) 45pts
2nd John O’Dwyer (18) 42pts
3rd Keith Holohan (17) 41pts
Gross Paul Byrne Jnr (2) 36pts
5th Larry Moloney (11) 40pts
C.S.S. 36pts
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.
LADIES NOTES
LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE- MS ANNE O’GRADY
Lady Captain Anne O’Grady’s prize will take place on Tuesday August 18 and Saturday August 22. This year’s competition will comprise 2 x 18 Holes Stroke competitions. An alternate 27 hole stableford competition will take place which consists of an 18 Hole Singles (Tuesday) & 9 Hole Singles (Saturday) for those that joined the club since 2015 with handicaps 36 & over and have never featured in qualifying competitions. In order to compete in the captain’s prize ladies must have returned two 18 hole qualifying singles competition cards in 2020. New members must have returned 3 cards since joining Thurles Golf Club, 2 of which must be from 2020. Names must be entered on the draw sheet by 6.00pm on Thursday August 13. Further terms of competition for the ladies captains prize are posted in the locker room
LADIES FIXTURES
Tuesday August 4 18 Hole S/F Queen Clohessy Tray
Sunday August 9 18 Hole Singles Stableford
Tuesday August 11 18 Hole Team Of 3 (2pm – 5.30pm)
Thursday August 13 9 Hole Singles Stableford
LADIES RESULTS
Sunday July 26 – 18 Hole S/F (Kindly Sponsored by Stakelums Menswear)
1st Karen Coen (29) 43 pts
2nd Nora Turner (20) 39 pts
Gross: Marian Finn (7) 24 gross pts
4th Bernie McLoughlin (26) 37 pts
Tuesday July 28 – 18 Hole Open Fourball
1st Jacqueline Corbett (12) & Kate Laffin (34) 48 pts
2nd Alice Ragan (29) & Grainne Moore Keogh (34) 44 pts
Gross: Aoife Lowry (4) & Marian Finn (8) 35 gross pts
4th Jill O’Connor (25) & Breda Hurley (28) 43 pts
5th Julianne Ryan (24) & Marian Tuohy (29_ 42 pts
Visitors: Mary Hayes Kenny (21) & Mary Ryan (27) 40 pts
Thursday July 30 – 9 Hole S/F
1st Reena O’Brien (29) 21 pts
2nd Jane Meehan (30) 20 pts
3rd Annette Boland (11) 19 pts
4th Jill O’Connor (25) 17 pts
5th Vera Gleeson (36) 17 pts.
Friday July 31 18 Hole Open Singles
1st Kate Laffin (34) 50 pts.
Sunday August 2 18 Hole Open Singles S/F
1st Reena O’Brien (26) 40 pts
2nd Jacqueline Corbett (12) 40 pts
Gross Marian Finn (8) 29 gross pts
4th Maria Dempsey (17) 37 pts
Well done to our Juvenile member Kate Laffin who had an amazing 50pts in the Open Singles on Friday last.
PRIZES TO DATE
All prizes to date for all Ladies Competitions will be handed out to all ladies when you are checking in for the Lady Captain’s Prize on August 18.
DATES FOR YOUR DIARY
Lady Captain’s Prize Ms Anne O’Grady – Tuesday 18th August & Saturday 22nd August
President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Sunday 13th September
