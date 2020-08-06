Thurles Golf Club notes

Liam Fayne RIP

Former member and President, Liam Fayne, passed away on July 22. Club Officials formed a Guard of Honour at his removal to the Cathedral. Liam was a well-respected member of the Club and served as President in 1999. May he rest in peace.

IRISH BOYS

The Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship takes place next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday August 10, 11, 12 in Thurles Golf Club. The BRS will be reserved on Monday and Tuesday until 2pm and until 11am approx. on Wednesday to facilitate play and strict protocols will be put in place by the GUI to conform with Government Covid-19 requirements.

Thurles Golf Club is delighted that Championship golf in the Republic recommences in earnest at our Club with the hosting of the Irish Boys and because of the Government restrictions, the GUI are recommending that numbers attending are limited to those taking an active part in the competition and Club officials and volunteers.

OPEN WEEK

We would like to sincerely thank all our generous Open Week Sponsors – Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelums Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan P.G.A., SHE Boutique, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelums Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.



PIERCE PURCELL

Well done to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Clonmel last Friday to go through to the next round.

JUNIOR CUP

Commiserations to our Junior Cup team who lost out to Ballykisteen 3-2 last Saturday.

BRAY O’BRIEN

The draw for the Bray O’Brien is posted on the noticeboard. First round needs to be played by Sunday August 9.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize – Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 28, 29, 30.

John Stakelums Presidents Prize – Saturday Sunday September 12 and 13.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 23rd July –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Joey Coman (19) 43pts

2nd David Lee, The Heritage GC (8) 41pts (19pts back 9)

3rd Stephen Dwan, Juvenile (16) 41pts (21pts back 9)

Gross Evan Long (1) 35pts

5th Brian Callanan (11) 40pts

C.S.S. 36pts

Sunday July 26 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Aidan Healy (13) 41pts

2nd Ewan Scott (14) 40pts

3rd Jacko Doyle (18) 39pts

4th Francis Stafford (7) 38pts

Gross David Ronayne (1) 37pts

C.S.S. 36pts

Monday July 27 –18 Hole Open Team of Three

1st Donal Duggan (26), John Broderick (21) and Cyril Burke (22) 55pts

2nd Sean Hayes (16), Joe Kenny (16) and Mary Hayes (21) 54pts

3rd Edward O’Gorman (14), Denis Cleary (15) and Eamon O’Gorman (17) 53pts (30 back 9)

4th Lorraine O’Keeffe (14), Dympna Miley (16) and Mairead Clohessy (17) 45pts

Tuesday July 28 –9 Hole Open Singles V-Par

1st Seanie Mockler (13) 3up

2nd John Corbett (7) Level (2up on back 6)

Wednesday July 29 –18 Hole Open Team of Four

1st David Croke (18), Ewan Bourke (15), Eddie O’Gorman (14) and Eoin Collins (16) 104pts

2nd John Dorney (12), Christor Croke (19), Cyril Burke (22) and John Byrne (24) 103pts

3rd Matthew Ryan (9), Jamie Costello (17), David Ryan (19) and Kieran Morris (12) 101pts

4th Brain Lawlor, Nenagh (14), Paddy Harington, Nenagh (20), Darragh Egan, Portumna (12) and Eoin Fitzgibbon, Nenagh (7) 99pts

Thursday July 30 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Patrick Wynn Jone, Roscrea GC (20) 44pts

2nd Matthew Ryan (9) 41pts

3rd Michael Sexton (21) 40pts

Gross Aaron Ryan (-2) 37pts

5th Aidan Healy (12) 38pts

C.S.S. 36pts; Visitors: 34pts

Friday July 31 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Joe Hayes (13) 42pts

2nd Niall O’Carroll, Powerscourt GC (4) 40pts (36 gross, 19 back 9)

3rd David Croke, Juvenile (18) 41pts

4th Matthew Ryan (8) 39pts (19 back 9)

5th Jamie Curtis (15) 39pts

C.S.S. 37pts

Saturday August 1 –18 Hole Open Team of Three Rumble

1st Darren O’Meara (16), Paul Kenny, Slievenamon (9) and Noel Walsh (18) 92pts

2nd Seamus Ryan, Co. Tipperary (17), Jerry Kelly, Templemore (17) and James Devaney, Co. Tipperary (21) 89pts

3rd Marian Finn (8), Annette Boland (10) and Joe Irwin (15) 86pts (50pts back 9)

4th Matt Ryan (7), David Ryan (19) and Jamie Costello (17) 86pts (50pts back 9)

Sunday August 2 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st David Ryan (19) 45pts

2nd John O’Dwyer (18) 42pts

3rd Keith Holohan (17) 41pts

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr (2) 36pts

5th Larry Moloney (11) 40pts

C.S.S. 36pts

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

LADIES NOTES

LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE- MS ANNE O’GRADY

Lady Captain Anne O’Grady’s prize will take place on Tuesday August 18 and Saturday August 22. This year’s competition will comprise 2 x 18 Holes Stroke competitions. An alternate 27 hole stableford competition will take place which consists of an 18 Hole Singles (Tuesday) & 9 Hole Singles (Saturday) for those that joined the club since 2015 with handicaps 36 & over and have never featured in qualifying competitions. In order to compete in the captain’s prize ladies must have returned two 18 hole qualifying singles competition cards in 2020. New members must have returned 3 cards since joining Thurles Golf Club, 2 of which must be from 2020. Names must be entered on the draw sheet by 6.00pm on Thursday August 13. Further terms of competition for the ladies captains prize are posted in the locker room

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday August 4 18 Hole S/F Queen Clohessy Tray

Sunday August 9 18 Hole Singles Stableford

Tuesday August 11 18 Hole Team Of 3 (2pm – 5.30pm)

Thursday August 13 9 Hole Singles Stableford

LADIES RESULTS

Sunday July 26 – 18 Hole S/F (Kindly Sponsored by Stakelums Menswear)

1st Karen Coen (29) 43 pts

2nd Nora Turner (20) 39 pts

Gross: Marian Finn (7) 24 gross pts

4th Bernie McLoughlin (26) 37 pts

Tuesday July 28 – 18 Hole Open Fourball

1st Jacqueline Corbett (12) & Kate Laffin (34) 48 pts

2nd Alice Ragan (29) & Grainne Moore Keogh (34) 44 pts

Gross: Aoife Lowry (4) & Marian Finn (8) 35 gross pts

4th Jill O’Connor (25) & Breda Hurley (28) 43 pts

5th Julianne Ryan (24) & Marian Tuohy (29_ 42 pts

Visitors: Mary Hayes Kenny (21) & Mary Ryan (27) 40 pts

Thursday July 30 – 9 Hole S/F

1st Reena O’Brien (29) 21 pts

2nd Jane Meehan (30) 20 pts

3rd Annette Boland (11) 19 pts

4th Jill O’Connor (25) 17 pts

5th Vera Gleeson (36) 17 pts.

Friday July 31 18 Hole Open Singles

1st Kate Laffin (34) 50 pts.

Sunday August 2 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Reena O’Brien (26) 40 pts

2nd Jacqueline Corbett (12) 40 pts

Gross Marian Finn (8) 29 gross pts

4th Maria Dempsey (17) 37 pts

Well done to our Juvenile member Kate Laffin who had an amazing 50pts in the Open Singles on Friday last.

PRIZES TO DATE

All prizes to date for all Ladies Competitions will be handed out to all ladies when you are checking in for the Lady Captain’s Prize on August 18.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Lady Captain’s Prize Ms Anne O’Grady – Tuesday 18th August & Saturday 22nd August

President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Sunday 13th September