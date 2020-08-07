Sologhead GAA results and news

With the footballers having got the West championship off on the right note it was more of the same with the hurlers following their Junior B opening round championship victory over Eire Óg on a score line of, Sologhead 0-16 Eire Óg 0-15.

Having lost the first rounds of the Senior Hurling and Football championship Eire Óg would have fancied their chances of getting back to winning ways and having gone in at half time three points ahead, 0-13 to 0-10, they certainly looked on their way.

In perfect conditions for hurling Sologhead produced some of their best hurling in the second half and at the end having upped the ante they turned the tables on Eire Óg to emerge deserved winners by the minimum margin having outscored Eire Óg by six points to two in the second period.

Foundations for victory were well and truly laid in defence with stand out no nonsense displays by full back Noel Kennedy along with wing back Brendan Collins and centre back Seamus Burns who was also on target with two long range points from all of 80 yards to leave many an Eire Óg attack floundering.

Up front James Dee reaped the benefit with seven points overall including five frees, John Joe O’Brien with three, Christopher O’Connor 0-2 and one a piece by Phillip Doherty and Eoin Riordan all accounted for Sologheads scoring total of 0-16.

Final score, Sologhead 0-16 Eire Óg 0-15

Team, Damien Ryan (Cooper), Jerry Dee, Noel Kennedy, Christopher Ryan (S), Brian Garvin, Seamus Burns, 0-2 frees, Brendan Collins, Paul Ryan (R), Phillip Doherty, 0-1 free, James Dee, 0-7 (0-5 frees), Colin Hanley, John Joe O’Brien, 0-3, Jack Redican, Eoin Riordan 0-1, Christopher O’Connor 0-2.

Subs. Mike Fitzgerald for Phillip Doherty, Declan Riordan for Jack Redican, Aidan Riordan for Colin Hanley, Denis O’Shea for Paul Ryan (Blood sub). Chris Mc Sweeney, Kieran Duggan, Jonathan Ryan (S) and James Power completed the squad.

On Sunday last it was on to Sean Treacy Park for Round 2 of the West Junior Football Championship but despite having to play 20 minutes of the second half with fourteen men as substitute Mike Fitzgerald saw red, Sologhead had to settle for the runners up spot as Sean Treacys got over the line with a point to spare with the help of an early first half penalty on a score line of, 1-10 to 2-6.

Always a tough team to beat at either code last years Intermediate Hurling Co. Champions fitness and constant pressure was very fairly evident from the start racing into 1-4 lead before Eoin Riordan opened Sologheads scoring with a pointed free and coming up to half time followed it up to finish off a goalpost rebound to the net and within a minute Robbie Ryan from twenty metres with a cracking shot to the net left us one point in arrears at the break, 1-5 to 2-1.

The second half saw both teams trade points throughout and despite the numerical disadvantage following the sending off it didn’t appear so as Sologhead continued to press and were unlucky not to get something out of the game having failed to convert any of three frees that came their way in the closing minutes.

However all is not lost and with one game remaining against Arravale Rvs a win or draw will put themselves right back in the mix.

Final score, Sean Treacys 1-10 Sologhead 2-6

Team, Christopher Ryan, Christopher O’Connor, Kieran Ryan, Jerry Dee, Brendan Collins, Brian Garvin, Seamus Burns, Denis O’Shea, Paul Ryan, Aaron Ryan 0-1, Robbie Ryan1-0, James Dee 0-1, Declan Riordan, Eoin Riordan 1-4, Jason Sutton.

Subs. Michael Fitzgerald for C.O’Connor, Jonathan Ryan for Aaron Ryan, Aidan Riordan for Jonathan Ryan (inj), Jack Redican for Jason Sutton.