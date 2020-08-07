Mullinahone FC chase promotion

At the beginning of last week Mullinahone FC were faced with three games in a week at home in their push for promotion in Division 3 of the TSDL league.

The week started badly with a 2 – 2 draw with St Nicholas, but matters improved midweek with a win over Killenaule.

On Sunday there was another win over top of the table, Clonmel Celtic B. Mullinahone have now reached 34 points and have four games left to play.

They are now second on the table on 34 points, a point behind Clonmel Celtic who have only one game left to play.

Mullinahone have four games left.

Third in the table are Burncourt Celtic who have 33 points with 2 games left. In fourth place are Bansha Celtic with 31 points and three games left.