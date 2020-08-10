Tipperary heritage: Minister to be asked to visit Nenagh's historical quarter

The Junior Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, is to be asked to come to Nenagh in a bid to progress work on the town’s historical quarter, which centres around the courthouse, castle and church.

“We are pushing an open door,” Cllr Hughie McGrath told Nenagh MDC, pointing out that Deputy O’Donovan had family links to the town and had worked in Procter and Gamble before getting involved in politics.

Cllr McGrath said that the same approach had worked with former OPW Junior Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran, who had visited the town and progressed plans for the quarter.

Councillors welcomed over €650,000 in funding for the Nenagh Historic and Cultural Quarter - A Tourism-led Regeneration Plan.