Tipperary RNLI says it's 'better safe, than sorry', following false alarm on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI launched this Sunday after a member of the public reported to Valentia Coast Guard that three people, an adult and two children, were in difficulty on a 15ft RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) close to Garrykennedy Harbour.

At 5.54pm the RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Ger Egan, and crew members Keith Brennan, Steve Smyth and Doireann Kennedy on board. The wind was southerly, Force 1/2. Visibility was very good.

At 6.13pm, following a thorough search of the area, a member of the public informed the volunteer crew that the reported vessel and its passengers were all safe and the RIB back in its boathouse.

When the RNLI lifeboat reported its findings, Valentia Coast Guard stood down the lifeboat.

Christine O’Malley, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI, said: "Though this call out, made in good faith, was a false alarm, we ask that if you are in difficulty or suspect someone else to be in difficulty, please call 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue."