Deputy Lowry welcomes funding for five Tipperary youth organisations

Tipperary TD Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement of capital grants totalling €39,896 for five Tipperary youth organisations. The grants provided will assist youth service providers to purchase and replace essential equipment that will enhance the running of their services.

The grants are part of the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman T.D. and the Government’s commitment to supporting and improving youth services across the country.

‘With many young people facing unique and significant challenges this year due to Covid-19, this funding is most welcome and will assist in our efforts to rejuvenate rural and youth community organisations across the county’ says Deputy Lowry.

The breakdown of funding for Tipperary is as follows; Tipperary Town Youth Project €30,204.62, Nenagh Youth Development Project €3,224.75, Roscrea Youth Project €2041.66, Clonmel Community Youth Project €2,950 and Cahir Community Youth Project €1,475.

