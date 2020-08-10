2020 Tour de Munster charity cycle powers through towns and villages of Munster

On Sunday evening, the 20th annual Tour de Munster charity came to completion in Cork City, following the 600km route across the six counties of Munster since Thursday, August 6.

Over the four-days, cyclists pedalled hard through the towns and villages of Munster in order to raise vital funds and awareness for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) and individual beneficiaries.

The Tour started in Cork City on Thursday morning and covered an average of 150km per day as cyclists made their way through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, Kerry, and then back through Cork on the final day.

The Tour took a new approach this year with new and additional safety measures to protect all those involved. While the Tour took these new precautions, the spirit and drive to raise funds and awareness was very much present. Long term supporter of the Tour, cycling legend Sean Kelly once again cycled the 600km trip, completing his 15th Tour de Munster.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.1 million for its beneficiaries, with almost €2.8 million for DSI alone.

Completing the Tour, Paul Sheridan founder of Tour de Munster said, “It has certainly been a Tour like no other and one we will always remember. I would like to thank each and every cyclist who participated in the Tour and were hugely collaborative to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Their dedication, passion and support is remarkable.

Paul continued, “With the Tour being different to previous years, and without spectators and supporters, it certainly hasn’t been easy for participants, but when we remember why we are doing it, we find the strength to pedal harder.”

The Irish Examiner, Clare FM, RedFM and Tipp FM were the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2020.

For more news and photos from the Tour, log onto www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the Tour on Twitter @tourdemunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie.