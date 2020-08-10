Discover and explore National Heritage Week events in Tipperary

National Heritage Week, one of Ireland’s largest cultural events, runs from Saturday, 15 – Sunday, 23 August. It is being marked locally by a series of heritage projects developed by groups across Tipperary.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families and communities across the country have developed projects around this year’s theme of ‘Heritage and Education: Learning from our Heritage’. The theme is designed to promote the sharing of experience and knowledge, while ensuring the country’s heritage is more inclusive than ever in restricted times.

Discover Heritage Week events happening in Tipperary: Digital Counties Initiative – workshops: The Digital Counties Initiative is a project to help communities develop 3D collections of local heritage sites and artifacts and present them online. Three videos, part of the output for the Sheela3D in Co. Tipperary give an introduction to photogrammetry and outline how people can get involved in the project.

For more information on this projects, and to explore others, visit www.heritageweek.ie

This year, projects for National Heritage Week have embraced a variety of digital and online formats, providing innovative ways to explore Ireland’s diverse heritage - from online talks and exhibitions, to virtual tours, podcasts, videos and blogs. This focus brings communities together by allowing the public to discover and explore national heritage treasures from their own homes.

Based in this year’s theme, projects were developed around three broad sub-themes: heritage of your doorstep; heritage and education; and relearning skills from our heritage. All projects shared via the Heritage Week website before the end of August will be considered for a National Heritage Week Award.

CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan added: “This year in particular, National Heritage Week offers a moment for community engagement and social cohesion. With so many of us holidaying at home, National Heritage Week offers new ideas and experiences to build on our renewed interest in heritage. The projects showcased give us all the opportunity to reflect on our heritage, and to learn something about our past that can perhaps influence our future. I invite people across Tipperary to visit heritageweek.ie, browse the extensive range of heritage projects that people have worked tirelessly on – and see what small events may be taking place in their area – and connect with their local heritage.”

For more information on Heritage Week events near you, and events happening online, visit www.heritageweek.ie