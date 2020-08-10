Roscrea Musical Society cancel 2020 production

Following a recent committee meeting, in light of the ongoing pandemic the decision was made by Roscrea Musical Society to cancel their production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ due to be staged from October 26-31.

This is very sad news for the society given that this year would mark their 80th consecutive production.

A spokesperson for the group said the play will grace the stage however it will be next year.

"We have now decided to stage the same show on our usual dates in 2021 from Monday, April 26 to Saturday, May 1," they said.

Stay tuned for further updates.