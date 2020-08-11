Number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary reduced back by one



The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary has been reduced back by 1 to 546 after the de-notification of 1 case which was previously allocated to the county as the latest figures were announced on Monday evening (August 10).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been notified of any additional deaths from COVID-19 and 57 cases confirmed.

* there have been 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 57 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 26,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

As of midnight Sunday 9 August, the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,768* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 26,768 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

* 29 are men and 28 are women

* 70% are under 45 years of age

* 31 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 8 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, 7 in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

"People in Ireland coming together to support one another against COVID-19 has been the cornerstone of the national effort to date. While people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are being asked to reduce their movements and social interactions, and some businesses are being asked to curtail their services, it is important that we remember that everyone across the country has a role to play in minimising the spread of this disease in our communities."

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said:

"From today, you are asked to wear face coverings in a variety of indoor commercial settings such as shops, supermarkets, libraries, museums, cinemas and theatres. Remember to clean your hands before you put on your face covering, and hold it by the ear loops.

Ensure it sits snugly over your nose and mouth. When you remove it, place it in a Ziploc bag and then when you get home, put it in a 60 degree wash. Try to avoid touching the front of your face covering when wearing it.

"Every small, daily action we take, such as wearing a face covering in the shop, is an act of solidarity with healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this public health crisis since its outset."

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE, said:

"It is important to remember that all the safe behaviours we are asked to adopt are designed to protect the most vulnerable groups in society from catching this very dangerous disease.

COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and by avoiding crowded places, keeping our social contacts to a minimum and socially distancing from one another, we are helping to break chains of transmission that could lead to an older person or a vulnerable person catching this infection."

