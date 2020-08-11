No Covid-19 cases at Abp Food Group's Tipperary plants

A spokesperson for Abp Food Group has said that there are no cases of Covid-19 at its plants in Tipperary.

They said that Abp's primary concern was staff welfare and they had initiated a comprehensive range of measures and developed indicators to assess the welfare of all employees from the outset of the crisis.

"The company has introduced a wide range of measures to effect social distancing guidelines and supplemented these with perspex barriers between colleagues," they said.

Breaks and start times were staggered, PPE had been made available to colleagues where appropriate and everyone was temperature checked before they came on site, they said.

"The company has also introduced detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. These procedures have been in operation for some time thanks to the support of all our staff. We remain vigilant, will continue to maintain our robust procedures in place for the foreseeable future and will continue to take direction from the HSE and other relevant authorities," they said.