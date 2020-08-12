Tipperary TD welcomes funding for Upperchurch wind farm project

The announcement from Eirgrid that an Upperchurch wind farm has been successful in their bid for a wind turbine development, which will be worth €1m to the local economy, has been welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill.

“I am delighted to see this project granted the funding it needs to go ahead with construction,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that some €600,000 will be paid out annually to 50 landowners who were renting out their land for the development while a further €400,000 will be provided through the community development fund”, the deputy said.

“This investment in the area will be of huge benefit to all involved as well as local residents,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that they hoped to see a commencement on the project as soon as possible, pending a review from an Bord Pleanála.

"This, we are hopeful, will be favourable towards the project," he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that the project highlighted exactly how local economies can play a major part in reaching our carbon emissions targets and contributing toward the climate change battle.

"I have been adamant in my support for renewable energy projects like this for these reasons exactly”, said Deputy Cahill.