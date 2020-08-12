Relaunched Thurles Ógra Fianna Fáil to highlight local and national issues

Ógra Fianna Fáíl members met last week in Thurles to re-establish the North Tipperary Thomas McDonagh Cumann.

The meeting, hosted by local TD Jackie Cahill, heard ideas and proposals from youth members on how this Government should approach issues affecting young people in particular, but also issues affecting Tipperary.

“I was delighted to see Ógra members gather as the new Dáíl term kicks off. These individuals play a key part in formulating national party policy and will provide that voice that young people require in government. We discussed in particular approaches to increased mental health services, the reopening of schools, apprenticeship expansion and the issue of drug addiction services,” said Deputy Cahill.

He said that the organisation was aiming to maintain pressure on the Government and TDs that the concerns of today’s younger generations must be addressed.

"We are aiming to take a proactive stance on local and national issues, highlighting injustices in society and the economy”, newly-elected secretary Ryan O’Meara said.

Chairperson Conor Burke said that Ógra’s objective now was to campaign for decent services for both young and old.

"To think county Tipperary doesn’t have one psychiatric bed for its size is shocking. The recent announcement that Jigsaw services are coming to the county and Thurles in particular is a welcome start,” he said.

The meeting also saw the election of Eoin Long as treasurer; Harry Hogan as public relations officer and Amy McCarthy as vice-chair and membership officer.

Further meetings are due to be held in coming weeks and anyone interested is asked to contact the office of Deputy Cahill or North Tipperary Ógra on Facebook or Instagram.