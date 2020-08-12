Council seeks planning permission for eight social houses in Tipperary village

Tipperary County Council has put on public display its planning application for eight new social houses in Donohill village.

The council is proposing to build the homes on a 0.27 hectacre site at Garryshane, Donohill. The development will consist of seven two-storey three-bedroom houses and one single storey three-bedroom house.

According to the council's Housing Department, the site is an unfinished gap in the Cuil Greine estate in Donohill. The new houses will complete the existing run of houses on the west side. They will be accessed by the existing estate road and a new entrance onto the public road will not be required.

The council says the site is generally flat and it considers that this development, by completing the run of houses in the existing estate, will be both suitable and welcome in the village of Donohill.

“The essence of the design of this development of 8 houses is to ensure it retains its own identity as 8 new houses but also that they also sit in sympathetically as part of the existing estate and complete it on the west side.

“The existing estate incorporates a playground so all of the house have three bedrooms as it is expected that this location will be especially suited to families with small children.”

The Part 8 planning application for the eight proposed council homes went on public display in Tipperary County Council offices in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh last Thursday and will remain on display at these locations until Friday, September 4.

The council is inviting the public to make written submissions and observations in relation planning application. The deadline for submissions to the sent to Tipperary County Council Civic Offices at Emmet Street in Clonmel is Monday, September 21.