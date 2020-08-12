Public’s views sought on plans for 14 new social houses in Tipperary village

Tipperary County Council is seeking the public's views on its planning application for 14 new social houses in Clerihan village.

The council's Housing Section put the Part 8 planning application for the new social housing development proposed for Knockeevan, Ballyclerihan on public display at its offices in Clonmel and Nenagh last Thursday, August 6 and they will remain on display there until Friday, September 4.

It's proposed the development will comprise seven two-storey two-bedroom houses, five three-bedroom houses and two single-storey two bedroom homes.

According to the council, the new development has been designed with a sheltered and secure arrangement. It's proposed the single storey dwellings will be located in a small corner courtyard at the end and the run of two storey houses linking them to the existing housing at Ballyclerihan Crescent.

“The site is a part of larger area of undeveloped housing land that adjoins existing housing developments and this new development will therefore be an immediate extension of the existing housing at Ballyclerihan Crescent. The new houses will connect to the existing estate road and a new entrance onto the public road will not be required.

“The essence of the design of this development of 14 houses is to ensure it retains its own identity and sense of community and enclosure and yet, is also a natural extension of the housing community that surrounds it,” the council continued.

“The single storey dwellings have been grouped together in a small courtyard at the end of the development and the two storey houses then form the link from there to the existing housing. It is intended that this will create a development with a good sheltered feel to it that provides a sense of personal security and privacy within each individual dwelling, but also a sense of collective neighbourhood for the development on the whole.”

Members of the public have until Monday, September 21 to send written submissions and observations on the planning application to Tipperary County Council's Civic Offices at Emmet Street, Clonmel.