Restoration of acute psychiatric beds to Tipperary now further away than ever

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has voiced concern that the restoration of acute psychiatric beds to Tipperary is further away than ever.

The Cashel based deputy based his fears on a letter he received from the HSE in relation to the issue.

“A recent letter I received from the HSE has left me with the impression that the restoration of acute psychiatric beds to Tipperary is further away than ever.

“I received the reply to a Parliamentary Question the day after Minister Mary Butler met with local mental health organisations empty-handed.

Deputy Browne said before the Dáil recess he asked Minister Stephen Donnelly for the data that would support a claim that the recent work at St Michael’s was not of a specification that would allow it to operate as an acute psychiatric unit in the future.

He also asked if a cost analysis was carried out to determine what it would cost to attain this standard, and if not, whether one could be undertaken.

“Unsurprisingly, those questions went unanswered and the matter was referred to the Head of Mental Health Services in the South East who said that the work was commissioned at St Michael’s Unit ‘in order to prepare and deliver additional capacity in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in anticipation of any future surges’.

“But what grabbed my attention and made my heart drop was the assertion that ‘…the Mental Health Service capital priority in South Tipperary at this time is the Crisis House new build’.

“No other mention was made of St Michael’s - or anything else for that matter.

“This eliminates any measure of hope given by the former Minister for Mental Health Jim Daly when he acknowledged issues with the closure of the acute unit in Co Tipperary. Instead building the crisis house (which has gone for tender) seems to be as far as this government is prepared to go in terms of capital investment in mental health services in Tipperary.

“The HSE and the Minster for Health clearly have no intention of restoring mental health beds to Tipperary.

“It seems to me that the Mental Health policy of this government is to rely on the hard work of the voluntary and community organisations and groups that provide an incredible service across this county.

“But we must continue the campaign. We must not lose heart that in the end we will exert enough pressure to force the government to act, and to provide the mental health services that this county deserves.”

Judge not impressed with man who urinated in Clonmel garda cell