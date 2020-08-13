Tipperary food expert says Covid-19 in factories is a 'consequence of the €3 chicken'

The public is being urged to question the consequences of demanding cheap food following the outbreaks of Covid-19 in three meat plants in Offaly, Laois and Kildare, which has seen the counties under strict regional restrictions.

The former chair of the Taste Council, and a member of Good Food Ireland, Peter Ward, who runs Country Choice in Nenagh, said that what was happening in meat and food processing factories was a “consequence of people wanting a €3 chicken”.

“We need to look at the circumstances of farmers who produce the food, the circumstances of the workers, and the circumstances of the life of the staff who sell it,” he said.

Mr Ward said that consumers needed to make conscientious decisions about what products they buy.

He said what we were seeing was the consequence of a cheap food policy in Europe and that people needed to be educated - socially and environmentally - on what was a sustainable fair price.

“Covid-19 and its consequences had demonstrated this,” said Mr Ward.