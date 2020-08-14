Tipperary TD says local businesses being failed by Restart Grant scheme

The Government’s latest Restart Grant, as announced in the July stimulus package, has failed a key segment of Tipperary’s business sector, Deputy Martin Browne has pointed out.

“I have been approached by numerous self-employed people, such as bus and coach operators, plumbers, builders and other tradespeople who have told me that because they do not have a rateable premises due to the nature of their business, they cannot avail of the Restart Grant Plus," he said.

The Sinn Féin TD said that this had left many of these workers having to delve into their own "meagre Covid-19 payments" to revive their businesses and support any workers they may have in these very challenging circumstances.

“For the many people across the county who find themselves in this situation, claims that the new Restart Grant is something to be welcomed is a bitter pill to swallow," he said.

Deputy Browne said that while the Restart Grant Plus was a vital resource for many businesses, increasing the amounts available to eligible business did nothing for plumbers, tradespeople and bus operators who had been denied grant funding yet again.

“I have contacted the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to address this shortcoming in the supports available to this significant sector of Tipperary’s workforce. I hope that common sense will prevail and that they will be given the assistance they need to emerge from this crisis without having to get themselves into further debt," he said.