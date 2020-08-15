Drunk driver who drove car because no taxi was available appears before Clonmel District Court

A motorist who drove a car because he was in a more sober condition than his friend appeared before Clonmel District Court on drink driving charges.

Before the court was Sandijs Cerzins, Apartment 3 Marystone, Clonmel who pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance and no driving licence at Kilmacumma on May 22.

He was fined €250 and disqualified from driving for two years on the drink driving charge and was fined €250 on the no insurance charge. Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Peter O’Reilly, solicitor said his client was 24-years-old and was from Latvia and has been living in Ireland since he was 14- years-old.

He worked as a general operative in a meat factory in Cahir. He was out having a drink in a friends flat in Irishtown. They intended to go to Knocklofty and tried to get a taxi but there was none available. They decided to drive and he drove because he was the more sober of the two and drew the short straw. The car belonged to his friend.

The defendant does not own a car.

