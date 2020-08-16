Templemore Garda College instructor raises over €30,000 for children's charity

On Saturday last, Garda Kenny McDonald, Templemore Garda College, climbed Ireland's highest mountain with a 26kg rowing machine strapped to his back.

On reaching the summit he then proceeded to row 10,000m before hauling the machine back down again.

Kenny's mission was all in the name of the Share a Dream Foundation with the fundraising target set at €25,000.

As of now the figure has passed €30,000.

The idonate.ie page will remain open until September 1.

Well done to all who donated and supported Kenny in this magnificent achievement.