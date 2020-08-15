Tipperary Council seeks public’s views on its plan to build 14 social houses in Bansha 

Tipperary County Council is seeking the public's views on its planning application for 14 new social houses in Bansha.

The houses are proposed for a 0.7 hectacres site at Bansha and will be an extension of the existing Radharc na hAbhainn estate in the middle of village off the Tipperary Town road.

According to the Council’s Part 8 planning application, the new housing development will comprise five single-storey two-bedroom homes, five two-bedroom two-storey homes and four three-bedroom two-storey homes.

The site is bordered by an extensive line of evergreen trees to the north west and Bansha GAA field to the south. There is existing housing and a petrol station and oil depot beyond the extensive green area to the east and north.

Tipperary County Council's Housing Section says the housing scheme is designed with a sheltered and secure arrangement, with the single storey dwellings located together at the end and the larger houses connecting them to the existing estate. All of the houses will overlook a new green area.

The Council says the housing scheme will be suited to families and elderly people who wish to live close to the centre of the village.

The Part 8 planning application went on display at Tipperary County Council's Civic Offices in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh on Thursday, August 6 and will remain on display until Friday, September 4.

Anyone wishing to make submissions or observations on the planning application should do so in writing and send it to Tipperary County Council's Director of Housing Sinead Carr at Tipperary County Council Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel. The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 21.