Watch Tipperary flooding: camera captures flooding around Nenagh town centre

The centre of Nenagh was hit by flash flooding in last Saturday afternoon's deluge which saw the surrounding area lit up by a lightning storm that last for over an hour.

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service and Tipperary County Council crew members had to attend incidents on Pearse Street and Silver Street, where the water came up to the doorstep of some houses.

The scene in Silver Street was captured on camera by David McGee.

Several buildings at the MacDonagh Street junction end of Pearse Street were hit by flooding, and there were reports of the partial collapse of a roof.

Another video showed the heavy downpour around the post office on Ashe Road / Cudville.

The video was posted by John Brett.

Meanwhile, a yellow rainfall weather alert remains in place for Tipperary for this Monday.