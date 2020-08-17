Breaking: Tipperary residents protest over housing plan for Nenagh estate

Residents of a Tipperary housing estate are blocking the road into their area over a proposal by Tipperary County Council to build houses on green areas in the estate.

The council plan came to light last year, with an initial 17 houses planned for Cormack Drive estate on the outskirts of the town.

Residents have opposed the plan, with the numbers of proposed houses subsequently being reduced to 12.

However, the residents blocked the entrance this Monday afternoon when construction machinery moved on site this morning.

The residents have posted on their Facebook page that they have been told by the council that they may face prosecution if they don't agree to open the road to traffic.