Tipperary TD demands 'more adequate funding' for private schoolbus operators

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has called for more adequate funding for private school bus operators under the roadmap for reopening schools, in which €11.8m was allocated to all school bus operators for sanitisation and protection of drivers.

“The fact is that €11.8m was allocated, which is a significant figure, but the issue lies within the balance of this funding. Private bus companies operate 90% of scheduled school bus services and yet they are only receiving 42% of funding, or €5m. Meanwhile, CIE, who only operate 10%, will receive the remaining €6.8m”, the deputy said.

The Thurles-based TD said that it made very little sense in that regard.

He said that if these private bus operators were to be encouraged to continue their operations, then funding must be allocated on a pro-rata basis.

"They must get their fair share considering the level of services they provide. I intend to push this with the Minister when the Dáíl returns from recess,” Deputy Cahill said.