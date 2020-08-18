Two arrested following investigation into a number of thefts nationally

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang that occurred in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August of this year.

As part of an investigation into a number of thefts, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare on Monday, August 17 2020. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two males, one in his 20's and one in his 30's were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third male in his 30's was arrested on Monday, July 27, 2020 as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.