Second Tipperary TD says there will be no lockdown for Premier County

A second Tipperary TD has come out to state there will be no lockdown in the Premier County following the recent spike in cases in the south of the county.

Deputy Michael Lowry said that late on Monday himself and other public representatives were informed that it was very unlikely that there would be a lockdown of Tipperary.

NPHET met yesterday for five hours to assess the outbreak in Tipperary and also to look at all national issues in relation to Covid-19. The Government will meet today at 1pm to discuss and make decisions based on NPHET recommendations.

"It is my information that nothing has changed in relation to imposing a complete lockdown on Tipperary," said Deputy Lowry. "However certain restrictions will be put in place."

The Independent TD said that there will be a greater focus on gatherings and the holding of large house parties, in particular, will be addressed. Only six people will be permitted to gather in a house at one time. Outdoor events will be limited to a maximum of 15 people. There will be restrictions at gyms, dance classes and other types of leisure facilities. A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit at restaurant tables and wedding celebrations will consist of a meal only with no music or dancing.

Deputy Lowry said that additional advice being given to older members of the community was to shop at off-peak times, which many large supermarkets had facilitated over the past number of months, and to observe the usual public safety measures of mask wearing and regular hand sanitising.

"There will be no restrictions on older people visiting family members, going for a walk or enjoying activities that they resumed when the national lockdown ended. Older people have been very responsible throughout this crisis and have adopted all the measures put in place to protect themselves and others," he said.