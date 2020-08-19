Fears grow over plans for wind farm outside Thurles

Concerns have been raised over what is understood to be a plan to build a large wind farm between Thurles and Loughmore.

While no details have emerged, it is believed that the wind farm will be an extension to the Lisheen site as that has reached capacity on the number of turbines it can accommodate.

Lisheen is run by Brookfield Renewable Partners, who recently signed a deal with Facebook to provide clean energy to the multinational.

That deal is for a wind farm known as Lisheen III which will be completed in 2020 and will supply 28.8megawatts of energy, enough to power 20,00o homes

The planned wind farm between Thurles and Loughmore is reported to be being developed by Brookfield and still in its infancy, with landowners being approached for expressions of interest.

A spokesperson for Brookfield said that the company would be making no comment.