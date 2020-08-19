Tipperary TD expects some good cheer for publicans at end of August

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said that he anticipates a more equitable and fair system to be proposed for pubs across the country at the end of this month.

The issue of pubs was discussed at this Tuesday's Cabinet meeting in relation to the permitted opening of food serving pubs as opposed to "wet" pubs.

"It is now generally accepted that the present system is not working effectively. The current regulations leave many pubs, particularly rural pubs, at a huge disadvantage," said Deputy Lowry.

The Thurles TD said that the entire operation of Licenced premises will now be reviewed and a further decision will be made at Cabinet level at the end of August.