Storm Ellen: around 4,000 homes in north Tipperary still without electricity

ESB crews are working to restore power to just under 4,000 homes and businesses in the north end of the county that are still without power following Storm Ellen.

The high winds ripped through the county leaving thousands throughout the Premier County without electricity.

A total of 3,696 homes and business were affected in North Tipperary.

In the north end of the county, the hardest hit areas were around Nenagh, with 2,204 without power, and Roscrea where 1,384 were affected.

According to the ESB powercheck.ie website, many of the areas will not have electricity back until later tonight.

Many of the faults were caused by falling tress and branches, with tress reported to be blocking roads outside Borrisokane and around Nenagh on the old N7 Limerick road.