Water tankers being sent to Tipperary Town in wake of Storm Ellen supply disruptions

Water tankers will be stationed at two locations in Tipperary Town from 3pm to assist people whose water supply has been disrupted due to Storm Ellen.

Fine Gael Cllr Declan Burgess told The Nationalist the water tankers situated at St. Michael’s Junior School Boys car parking area on Rosanna Road,opposite the county council offices and at the warehouse entrance on Emmet Street near the Credit Union office.

He said electricity repair crews are out trying to restore lines and hopefully power will also return in the next few hours, he added.