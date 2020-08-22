Tipperary TD seeks tighter trespass laws to tackle dog thefts

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has said he intends to lobby the Government for an overhaul of the State’s trespassing laws and has called for a crackdown on those charged with theft of family pets.

The Fianna Fáil TD has weighed in behind plans from his colleague, Deputy James Browne, to introduce legislation to increase the sentences of those caught stealing pets from private properties.

“The trespassing laws in this country must be overhauled if we are to get serious on the recent spate of thefts of dogs and other pets from family homes,” said Deputy Cahill.

The Thurles-based TD said that Ireland must change its laws to allow the Gardaí to arrest those caught trespassing on the spot and to seize relevant property.

“There are gangs going from property to property assessing the environment in order to see how achievable a theft would be,” Deputy Cahill said.

He said that he intended to lobby the Government on this as soon as the Dáíl returns from recess on the issue.

“I have also made contact with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to raise this with her and hope to meet her in September to discuss such a move,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that his colleague James Browne in Wexford had already announced his intention to introduce legislation to toughen the sentences on those caught thieving pets and that he fully support the move.