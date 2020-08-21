Tipperary gardaí arrest woman, 18, over theft of cash in Roscrea

The gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a, 18-year-old woman in relation to theft and the attempted use of a stolen credit card.

On Wednesday of last week a sum of approximately €400 was stolen from a shop in Roscrea.

The woman was arrested four days later and charged in relation to the incident.

She was also charged with attempting to use a stolen bank card at a business premises on the Limerick Road in Nenagh on Saturday last

Gardaí in Nenagh have meanwhile launched an investigation into the theft of a vehicle from Rathnaleen which occurred in he early hours of last Wednesday.

They are also seeking information on a burglary from a house at Radharc Darach in the town that was committed sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. A number of items were stolen from the property.

hefts of tools from vehicles, one at Friar Street car park and the other at the car park at the Abbey Court Hotel, are being investigated. Both offences took place Tuesday of last week.



In Newport last Wednesday, a vehicle was stolen from outside a house. It was subsequently recovered in Carrigatoher and was taken by gardaí for a technical examination.

A male was arrested on Saturday last at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, on suspicion of breaching public order and he was subsequently charged.

On the same day a male was arrested for drug driving in the Birdhill area.

A male was arrested at Brookville Green, Nenagh, on Sunday last on suspicion of being intoxicated and abusive.