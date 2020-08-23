Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Part time secretary required for Ballinure NS. 10 hours per week. General office, admin duties. Close of entries August 31. For full details see page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• O'Connell's Centra Templemore are recruiting for a number of positions including: assistant manager, butcher, trainee butcher/ butcher's assistant. For full details see page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Tipperary ETB are inviting applications for a Clerical Officer Grade III Panel. A panel will be created from which permanent, fixed term and temporary posts that arise withing one year may be filled. Close of entries is September 3, 2020.

• Medical secretary/ receptionist required for a part time position at Killenaule Surgery. Experience required. For full details see page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Cooleeney Farm require full and part time operatives. Experience in the food industry preferred but not essential. For full details see page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 35 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.