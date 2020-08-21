HSE to operate routine follow-up Covid-19 testing facility in Golden tomorrow (Saturday)

HSE South East Community Healthcare says a routine follow-up mobile Covid-19 testing facility will be set up at the old Creamery Site in Golden tomorrow (Saturday), August 22.

It will be a follow-up to the testing that took place at the same location last Saturday due to the Covid-19 outbreak among staff at the local Walsh Mushrooms facility. The Defence Forces assisted the HSE in setting up last Saturday's temporary testing facility.

The HSE said it wished to reassure the public that this local outbreak is being managed very effectively and the safety of staff, their families and the local community is their priority.