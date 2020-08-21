Tipperary farm leader says Calleary resignation will be met with 'disbelief'

The Tipperary farmer who serves as president of ICMSA said that farmers will learn of Minister for Agriculture Darragh Calleary’s resignation with something approaching disbelief.

Pat McCormack said that it was unacceptable that the State’s biggest indigenous economic activity was without Cabinet representation and that must be rectified immediately.

The Tippeary farmer said it was difficult to remember a time when there was more pressing issues for a Minister with such a key role in farming, food production, Brexit and the environment to address.

A Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine would have to be appointed immediately and the appointment must reflect the importance of the farming and food sector as the economic engine of most of the State outside the cities, he said.