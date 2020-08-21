Calleary fallout: Mary Newman Julian says people at dinner 'need to grow up'

Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian has said that TDs and senators need to "grow up" following the revelation that some of them attended a dinner in Cliften, County Galway, following an Oireachtas golf society outing.

"The golf society seems to be a bubble within a bubble," she said. "They are out of touch. The seem to think the rules don't apply to them."

Following the resignation of Minister for Agriculture Darragh Calleary over his attendance at the event attended by around 80 people, Ms Newman Julian said it was time for Mícheál Martin to "crack the whip" within his party.

However, she acknowledged that members of Fine Gael were also present.

Ms Newman Julian asked if any politicians or people from either Kildare, Offaly or Laois had attended the event while those counties were under enhanced restrictions due to Covid-19.

While she didn't think there was a need for an election, she said people were "rightly angry" over what had transpired.

"People are making huge sacrifices on the ground. How much money has people put into their businesses to protect their staff and customers?" she asked.

Those at the event, she said, didn't seem to get the personal responsibility each of us had to take on a daily basis against Covid-19.

"My five-year-old gets it," she declared. "Responsibility starts at home and we have to do our best to protect everybody."

She refused to believe that the politicians could blame their attendance at the dinner on the mixed messages that have been emanating from the Government around rules and regulations.

"They are not stupid, but they are very irresponsible," she said.

Ms Newman Julian said she would be concerned about the consequences of the event would lead to a fall in compliance with regulations.

"It beggars belief that nobody thought or had the courage to stand up and say: 'I don't feel that is appropriate,' and then leave," she said.

The FG general election candidate said she couldn't understand why the event went ahead.

"The world has changed since Fianna Fáil was last in power. Some politicians didn't seem to realise the would be found out. Everything is out in the open . There is no hiding from social media," said Ms Newman Julian.