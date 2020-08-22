Twelve more Covid-19 cases confirmed in County Tipperary

Twelve more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Tipperary, according to the latest figures for the virus announced this evening (Saturday, August 22).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, August 21, the HPSC has been notified of 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 27,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 81 are men / 75 are women and 71% are under 45 years of age. Sixty-eight are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 15 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The geographical spread of the cases are: 55 in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”